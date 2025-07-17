PGA raids Batu Gajah factory, seizes RM10 mln in illegal aluminium

BATU GAJAH: The General Operations Force (PGA) uncovered an illegal aluminium processing operation in the Pengkalan 4 Industrial Area, Pusing, seizing 1,221.3 tonnes of the metal valued at nearly RM10 million.

The raid, conducted yesterday evening, involved multiple enforcement agencies.

PGA Northern Brigade Deputy Commander ACP Shamsul Baharin Aman confirmed the operation was a joint effort between the 3rd Battalion PGA Intelligence Unit, Northern Brigade Headquarters, and the 1st Battalion PGA, supported by the Perak Department of Environment (DOE) and Batu Gajah District Council.

Authorities found the factory operating without a valid licence under the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

“The premises contained a significant amount of aluminium, along with processing machinery and a lorry engine,“ Shamsul Baharin said. A 37-year-old factory manager was detained for questioning.

The total seizure, including equipment, was estimated at RM11,812,280. Investigations revealed the facility had been operational since 2023, employing 10 workers to process and export metal materials.

Perak DOE director Datuk Dr Mohammad Ezanni Mat Salleh confirmed the seized aluminium falls under scheduled waste code SW 422, which prohibits unlicensed handling of metal-solvent mixtures. - Bernama