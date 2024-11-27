KUALA LUMPUR: The Poverty Line Income (PGK) adopted by the Social Welfare Department (JKM) is not the sole determinant in evaluating welfare aid applications, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said multiple factors are taken into account to ensure that eligible individuals in need receive government assistance.

“Other considerations include comprehensive family social support, such as dependents, chronic health conditions, intensive care needs, particularly for persons with disabilities (PWD) and psychosocial factors,” she said during the questions for oral answers session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Nancy added that JKM employs a means-tested approach to evaluate each application, providing a broader and more accurate assessment of individual circumstances rather than solely focusing on income levels.

“Each case is handled based on actual needs and a more holistic view, not just the applicant’s income,” she said in response to Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (MUDA-Muar), who asked if the ministry plans to raise the household income ceiling for JKM assistance and whether the revised threshold would be reviewed annually to reflect national inflation rates.

Nancy said that since January this year, JKM has begun using the updated PGK, specifically the 2022 PGK, which has a threshold of RM1,198.

The review and update of the 2022 PGK were carried out by the Implementation Coordination Unit under the Prime Minister’s Department and the Department of Statistics Malaysia, alongside the Household Income and Expenditure Survey (HIES) and the Basic Amenities Survey.