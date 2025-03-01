PH not involved in solidarity rally for Najib - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that Pakatan Harapan (PH) is not involved in the solidarity rally for Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, scheduled for Monday.

“Pakatan Harapan is not involved,” said the PH chairman briefly after visiting the Lestari Niaga MADANI @ Wirawati food court in Kampung Pandan here today.

The rally is scheduled to take place outside the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya.

The Court of Appeal set Jan 6 for the hearing of Najib’s appeal against the High Court’s decision to reject the leave to appeal and the notice of motion filed by the former prime minister to submit additional evidence regarding the royal addendum.

Najib’s appeal relates to his challenge to the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s addendum decree to enable him to serve the remaining six years of his prison sentence under house arrest.