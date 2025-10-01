Photographer charged for injuring two fashion designers

PETALING JAYA: A freelance photographer was charged in the magistrate’s court here today with two counts of injuring two fashion designers at an event in a hotel the day before.

Muhamad Imran Khairil, 30, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out to him by the court interpreter before magistrate Farah Azura Mohd Saad, Berita Harian reported.

According to the first charge, Muhammad Imran is accused of intentionally causing harm to Azmi Abdul Rahman, 47, by using a camera as a weapon.

In the second charge, he is accused of intentionally causing harm to Raziman Din, 53, using a camera as a weapon.

Both incidents are said to have occurred at around 8.45pm and 9pm at the Level 1 grand ballroom of M World Hotel Petaling Jaya-Avante Hotel, Persiaran Bandar Utama.

He faces charges under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, a fine, or caning, or any combination of these if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Husna Amran suggested a bail of RM8,000 with one surety for each charge.

The defense lawyer, Datuk Suraj Singh, appealed for a reduced bail amount, citing that the accused, who works as a freelance photographer, is married, supports both parents and does not have a fixed income.

The magistrate allowed the accused to be granted bail of RM3,500 with one surety for each charge.

The accused was also given an additional condition, which is not to harass or disturb the two victims until the case is resolved.

The court has scheduled the next mention of the case for February 28.

Earlier, the media reported that two fashion designers were injured in the face after being attacked by a photographer during an event at a hotel in Petaling Jaya.

The incident occurred while reporters were interviewing entrepreneur Datuk Seri Vida, when the photographer acted aggressively, attacking and hitting the two designers with his camera.