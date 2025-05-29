MAKKAH: Friendly service, reasonable prices and familiar Malaysian flavours are among the main reasons pilgrims have expressed satisfaction with the cafeteria services provided by Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) at the seven Pilgrims’ Accommodation Buildings (BPJH) here.

Pilgrim Muhamad Fakhri Kamarul Zaman, 34, shared his appreciation for the pricing, noting that it is much cheaper compared to eateries or supermarkets.

“The dishes served are just like what we have back in Malaysia. My favourite is the nasi lemak,” he told reporters recently.

He also welcomed the cafeteria’s flexible payment system, which allows pilgrims to pay for their meals at any time, helping to reduce congestion during peak hours.

Meanwhile, Normah Mat Noor, 59, said she is happy with TH’s thoughtful effort in offering familiar Malaysian dishes.

“I feel it’s truly worth being able to stay here to perform the Haj. It feels like being back in Malaysia. This is an excellent initiative that caters to our tastes,” she said.

Meanwhile, TH Makkah Cafeteria operations manager, Muhammad Najib Zulkifi, said TH remains committed to ensuring pilgrims are served clean, high-quality meals at affordable prices.

“The pricing at all cafeterias follows our established guidelines to ensure it does not burden them. For example, heavier meals like nasi lemak are sold for around six to 10 riyals, depending on the choice of side dishes.

“Traditional snacks and kuih are priced at around five riyals, which is below the maximum limit of six riyals,” he added.

Muhammad Najib said seven cafeterias are operating at the BPJH Makkah, with three directly managed by TH, located at Abraj Al Janadriyah, Hotel Land Premium and Abraj Al Tayseer.

“Each cafeteria is open from 4.30 am to 11 pm. Cooked food is available from 4 am.

“Quality checks are carried out every two hours to ensure the food remains fresh and safe. Items found to be unsuitable are immediately removed and discarded,” he said.