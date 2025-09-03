PJRM at 202 locations in N.Sembilan during Ramadan - KPDN

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is implementing the Rahmah MADANI Sales Programme (PJRM) at 202 locations throughout the state in conjunction with Ramadan.

Its director Muhammad Zahir Mazlan said it involves Rahmah sales at premises including several selected supermarkets as well as mobile sales and Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar (BRR).

“This year, three locations will be hosting BRR, namely at Tampin Stadium Bazaar, Port Dickson and Batu Kikir in Juasseh for three days until today, thus making it easier for visitors and Menu Rahmah operators to buy daily necessities at reasonable prices.

“Programmes like this are very important to help the people and ensure that nothing is left out, especially when celebrating this meaningful Ramadan. So far, the public’s response to the PJRM has been very encouraging,“ he said in a statement here today.

He also requested cooperation from various parties including departments and agencies, associations, non-governmental organisations and local communities to help disseminate information on PJRM.

He said the public can also get detailed information on PJRM as well as from the agency’s social media sites, namely Negeri Sembilan KPDN Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X pages.