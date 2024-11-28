KUALA LUMPUR: Bumiputera contractors are urged to be more responsive and prepared for any changes in order to compete and position themselves at a higher level, including in ASEAN and globally.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said this was important to enable them to participate once the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) was implemented as every government procurement would be made through open tender to CPTPP member countries.

“This development is certainly a big challenge for the country’s construction industry, that’s why I ask you to think of ways for us to face this competition,“ he said at the Dinner and Opening Ceremony of the 45th Malaysian Malay Contractors Associatyion (PKMM) Annual General Meeting, here yesterday.

As an organization that shelters Bumiputera contractors, Nanta also hopes that PKMM will be able to quickly change direction and galvanize the business in an organized manner, simultaneously with the flow of change.

He said this includes thinking critically about the relationship between the organisation and the environment and always making checks and balances in examining every effort for the good of members.

“I also call on contractors to be more innovative and explore new areas in Malaysia. Every development in the business world must be scrutinised so that good opportunities are not missed,“ he said.

In addition, he hoped that all contractors who bid for government projects will seriously implement it by considering it as an opportunity to show the best performance in terms of quality, productivity and professionalism.

Also present at the programme were Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and PKMM president Datuk Mohd Rosdi Ab Aziz.