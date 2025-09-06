“This recognition establishes guardian Malaysia as the nation’s number one health and beauty retailer,“ said Priscilla Wu, Managing Director of guardian Malaysia, speaking at the ceremony. “Starting from our first 200-square-foot outlet serving the expatriate community nearly six decades ago, our team has worked tirelessly to deliver enhanced shopping experiences and better product selections.”

The award ceremony, held at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore on June 4, saw guardian Malaysia emerge as the standout winner, taking home three major accolades including Health & Wellness Initiative of the Year (Malaysia) and Supply Chain Innovation of the Year (Malaysia).

guardian MALAYSIA has made history by claiming the prestigious Health & Beauty Retailer of the Year (Malaysia) title at the Retail Asia Awards 2025, marking a significant milestone for the homegrown retail chain that began operations 58 years ago.

The triple win underscores guardian Malaysia’s shopper-centric approach across all innovation efforts, with recent initiatives including the “Own Your Beautiful” campaign, the award-winning “Get.Set.Glow!” wellness program, and various community engagement activities that have resonated with Malaysian consumers.

The Retail Asia Awards represents one of the most distinguished recognition platforms for retail excellence across the Asia-Pacific region, with industry experts including representatives from RSM Singapore, KPMG, EY-Parthenon, Euromonitor International, PWC, and Kearney serving as judges.

guardian Malaysia’s success story reflects remarkable growth from its humble beginnings to becoming the country’s leading pharmacy and health-beauty retail chain, now operating over 550 stores nationwide and serving more than 33 million customers annually.

“While we may not be the largest market player, we believe every Malaysian deserves meaningful choices,“ Wu emphasised. “This victory reinforces our commitment to bringing the best selection, care, and value to our customers and their families.”

The company’s recent achievements extend beyond the Retail Asia Awards, having secured seven awards at the Employee Experience Awards 2025, highlighting guardian Malaysia as an exceptional workplace for career development and growth.

With hashtags #guardianNo1 and #ThankYouMalaysia trending among supporters, the retailer continues expanding its footprint while maintaining focus on innovative health and beauty solutions tailored for Malaysian consumers.