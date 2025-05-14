SHAH ALAM: The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) divisional elections held in April were described as much more orderly and well-organised compared to previous years.

PKR information chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the party’s decision to use a new system in the recent divisonal elections also reflected PKR, a party that guarantees the integrity of whoever is elected without interference from any party.

“This time the party has made an early decision to utilise technology and not allow large gatherings during voting at divisional level. We find that such a process is very helpful in maintaining order and discipline.

“In fact, the decision to me is right because it first shows that PKR is a forward-looking party, utilising technology such as blockchain for the purpose of ensuring the integrity of the election is intact and not disturbed by any party, apart from the discipline (of members) to comply with the party’s decision not to allow gathering more than 50 people in one place,” he said.

Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the Minister of Communications, said this in a special Sinar Harian interview programme which was broadcast last night.

Commenting on the perception of some parties that this PKR election was rowdy, Fahmi said the process was much calmer without any elections being stopped or completely disrupted compared to before, especially those seen in 2019, which was before the Sheraton Move.

“For me, it is a thousand times better (1,000 times better) than before. I strongly disagree that it was a noisy election. But we all understand that democracy is noisy. It is noisy but not chaotic.

“So the noise is important, it is a reflection of the unity of views and attitudes. That is democracy. For me, this is a good opportunity for the party to be given a new spirit without us leaving out any party,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fahmi believes that the party leadership will be fair in placing someone in the right place to continue to strengthen the party’s direction even if they lose or are not elected at the end of the election process.

“That is the PKR concept and like my own experience in 2022, the first time I contested then as vice president, but losing was not (losing) badly.

“But the leadership felt that I could still serve and help the party so I was appointed as the information chief even though I lost, but I was appointed. So I see that the party has a lot of space and provides many opportunities for all those who want to continue serving the party, the nation and the people,” he said.

Election nomination which ended last Friday saw PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim returned unchallenged, while the Deputy President position saw a contest between his daughter, Nurul Izzah Anwar, and incumbent Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, who is also the Minister of Economy.

For the vice president position, 12 members have submitted their respective nominations, including four incumbents, namely Nik Nazmi Nik Mat (Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability), Chang Lih Kang (Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation), Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (Menteri Besar of Negeri Sembilan) and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

The political secretary to the Minister of Finance, Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim won uncontested head of the youth wing Angkatan Muda Keadlilan (AMK) while the Wanita chief position is seeing a contest between Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Ampang Member of Parliament Rodziah Ismail.

The PKR National Congress, including the AMK and Wanita Congresses, is scheduled to be held from May 21 to 24 in Johor Bahru with polling day set for May 23.