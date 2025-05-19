LANGKAWI: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reminded members to not harbour enmity despite the intense competition or differences of opinion during the party’s election.

Anwar said they need to instill compassion and affection in themselves so that every dispute can be resolved amicably, thus cooling down the heated atmosphere within the party.

“I believe that even with intense competition in the party election, settle it, reconcile, and forgive each other. Do not adopt a hostile attitude even if there are differences of opinion.

“... those competing for deputy, vice president, youth, and women’s positions are among old and loyal friends, and a large part of them are original fighters who have contributed greatly,“ he said after officiating the Langkawi PKR office here today.

He said that during campaigning, every statement issued should be cautious and never deny the services and sacrifices of those who have served the party for a long time.

Anwar, who is also the Prime Minister said that based on his observation of the list of candidates for this election, many are qualified to hold top positions in the party.

“I looked at the list and many are quite qualified. If there were two deputy positions, I would support two people. Looking at everyone, they have good records.

“But once you’ve chosen A or B or C, don’t degrade the dignity of others. In the struggle, there must be etiquette and morals, and don’t forget the core of MADANI... this is a matter of values, which must be maintained as a core. Moral issues are a priority,“ he said.

In the meantime, Anwar also reminded that the party machinery should be strengthened and that efforts to empower membership should be intensified, in addition to being more proactive in recruiting new members, especially at the branch level.

“Everyone needs to cooperate and must focus on change, the measure of which is membership and branch activities. Otherwise, there will be no progress,“ he said.