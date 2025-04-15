KUALA LUMPUR: The first phase of the 2025 PKR election, involving the Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) and Women’s Division levels, has been completed.

The party polls were held in seven states from last Friday to Sunday, said Party Election Committee (JPP) Chairperson Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

The first phase, from April 11 to 13, included Kedah, Perlis, Selangor, Melaka, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, and Sarawak.

She said the JPP is preparing for the second phase of party polls involving Kelantan, Terengganu, the Federal Territories, Pahang, Penang, Johor, and Sabah from April 18 to 20.

“The JPP advises all voters for phase two to download the Adil application or update it to the latest version in preparation for the voting process,“ she said in a Facebook post via the Keadilan 2025 Election page today.

Dr Zaliha added that the committee is aware of objections related to the 2025 Keadilan Election voting results and stated that it will review every objection submitted.

“All decisions regarding the objections will be announced once the divisional level voting process has been completed,“ said Zaliha, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories).

The elections for the PKR Central Leadership Council (MPP), Central Women’s Leadership Council (MPWP), and Central AMK Leadership Council (MPAMKP) will take place on May 24.