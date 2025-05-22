JOHOR BAHRU: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) must fully utilise the post-election period to consolidate its strength and strengthen ties with the grassroots, said PKR Information Chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is contesting for a seat in PKR’s Central Leadership Council (MPP), said this step is crucial in preparation for the upcoming 16th General Election (GE16).

“Elections are the time when we make choices, but there is something even more important – that we must realise what is dreamed of, hoped for, and aspired to by the grassroots,” he said at the ‘Grand Finale – Bersama Membina Parti Kita’ programme here today.

The programme was also attended by Nurul Izzah Anwar, who is vying for the Deputy President post, Vice President and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, and Women’s wing chief and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek – both of whom are defending their respective posts for the 2025-2028 term.

Fahmi, who is also the Communications Minister, reminded all ministers and leaders of the party to remain close to the people and not be disconnected from the party machinery at the divisional level.