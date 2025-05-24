JOHOR BAHRU: Nurul Izzah Anwar secured a commanding victory over Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli to become Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) new Deputy President for the 2025–2028 term here tonight, marking a significant reshaping of the party’s top leadership.

She garnered 9,803 votes, well ahead of Rafizi’s 3,866, making history as the first woman to hold the party’s number two position, previously dominated by male leaders.

The outcome was announced by PKR Election Committee (JPP) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa at the PKR National Congress 2024/2025 here today.

The congress also officially confirmed Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s continuation as party president, a post he retained unopposed, and which was formally announced tonight.

Incumbent vice-presidents Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (Selangor Menteri Besar), Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar) and Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang all successfully defended their positions.

Joining them in the PKR Central Leadership Council (MPP) is Deputy Information Chief 1 and Sungai Buloh MP, Datuk Seri R. Ramanan, who emerged as one of the new faces among 11 contenders for the vice-presidency.

In the MPP race involving 103 candidates, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil secured the highest number of votes, followed by former Angkatan Muda Keadilan Chief Adam Adli Abdul Halim.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek retained her position as Women’s Chief, defeating Ampang MP Rodziah Ismail for the second consecutive term.

Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim, the former Deputy PKR Youth Chief and political secretary to the Finance Minister, was elected unopposed as the new AMK Chief.