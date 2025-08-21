Russia fines internet users for searching extremist content online

MOSCOW: Russian authorities are implementing new legislation that fines internet users for searching online content deemed extremist by the government.

This law represents a significant expansion of digital surveillance following Russia’s offensive in Ukraine in 2022, which already restricted press freedom and online speech.

It will slap fines on internet users who search for web pages, books, artwork or music albums that the authorities deem “extremist”.

The term has a very broad definition and in Russia can refer to terrorist groups and political opponents alike.

Browsing information on the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny or on the “international LGBTQ movement”, both classified as “extremist”, could lead to fines of up to 5,000 rubles ($63).

Russian teenager Artyom, who spends half his life online, believes this legislation will force him to change his browsing habits and avoid sites from unfriendly countries.

Another Moscow resident Sergei expressed fear that yesterday’s legal research could become tomorrow’s criminal offense under the new regulations.

The legislation has drawn rare opposition from approximately 60 lower house State Duma lawmakers, including some Kremlin supporters.

A Moscow history professor noted that even young pro-government figures oppose this censorship, speaking anonymously to avoid repercussions.

A computer security expert warned that searching on the Internet is now simply dangerous, adding that the government wants to make everyone afraid.

According to the expert, Russia is inching closer to Chinese levels of surveillance and control.

Prominent rights activist Svetlana Gannushkina stated that the Kremlin’s goal was to sow fear and stifle any will of resistance through these measures.

The law also bans advertising for virtual private networks (VPNs), widely used in Russia to access blocked Western sites and circumvent censorship.

Separate legislation taking effect in September will allow an entire online community to be branded extremist if one member has been classified as such.

Natalia, a school administrator, criticised the law as stupid for holding entire groups responsible for individual members’ activities.

The digital security expert noted that nationwide internet censorship will be difficult to implement effectively in practice.

According to him, the law would primarily target individuals who had already been targeted by the authorities for their political views.

We know well that the severity of Russian laws is often mitigated by the possibility of their non-enforcement, the expert concluded. – AFP