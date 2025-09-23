Places of worship key to cultural tourism for Visit Malaysia Year 2026

SEREMBAN: The development of places of worship should be prioritised to transform them into key tourist attractions for cultural tourism.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing stated that this approach supports efforts to highlight Malaysia’s multicultural harmony to the world.

He explained that the ministry aims to promote all faiths and cultures to international tourists to showcase Malaysia’s unity.

This initiative forms a key part of the upcoming Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign beyond just highlighting popular attractions.

“We want to demonstrate to the world how Malaysia can live in harmony despite its diverse cultures and religions,” he said.

Tiong added that every place of worship and community has its unique history and significant values that can be showcased as a tourist attraction.

He made these comments after visiting Zhi Yuan Tang Temple alongside Negeri Sembilan Cultural and Arts Tourism Committee chairman Nicole Tan.

The Minister confirmed that promoting cultural tourism aligns with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s vision to safeguard national heritage and traditions.

He believes the initiative will boost community-based tourism and generate economic benefits for local areas.

Tiong also expects the plan to foster mutual respect among people of diverse backgrounds across the country.

In a separate Facebook post, he said his visit focused on discussions to further develop Negeri Sembilan’s tourism sector.

The state is renowned for its unique Adat Perpatih matrilineal customs and traditions.

Discussions covered maintaining tourism facilities like the Army Museum and the Ornamental Fish Centre in Port Dickson.

Tiong emphasised ensuring their sustainability to generate a new revenue stream for the state’s tourism sector.

International promotion will focus on tapping high-potential markets such as Europe, the Middle East, India, and China.

The ministry specifically aims to attract high-yield tourists from these key international markets.

Discussions also highlighted major state events like NS Fest, Perpatih Fest, and the traditional Bola Ngoca game.

These events could further energise the state’s tourism scene according to the minister.

Meanwhile, Nicole Tan confirmed the state will work closely with MOTAC to develop its tourism potential.

This collaboration specifically prepares for the Visit Negeri Sembilan Year 2026 campaign.

The state government aims for 60% of tourism to focus on beaches and 30% on ecotourism.

A further 10% will concentrate on heritage attractions across the state.

Nicole explained they will add value to tourism packages by showcasing Negeri Sembilan’s nine unique identities.

These identities encompass customs, architecture, traditional food, clothing, flowers, music, dance, songs and traditional games.

She revealed the state has more than 200 attractions with significant potential for promotion.

A comprehensive tourism calendar for Visit Negeri Sembilan Year 2026 will be developed in collaboration with MOTAC.

In another development, Tiong dismissed suggestions by several NGOs to rename Port Dickson Beach.

He deemed the proposal unnecessary as the name is already widely recognised internationally. – Bernama