MANAMA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the plan to potentially reinstate direct Malaysia-Bahrain flights is currently ‘up in the air.’

He said the matter was discussed at the official welcome reception and meeting with Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, at the Gudaibiya Palace, here.

“There is potential here. We will request Gulf Air to consider a direct flight... The Crown Prince mentioned this and asked us to look into increasing flight connectivity.

“Whether it is Malaysia Airlines or other airlines, we are currently assessing this,” he said during a question-and-answer session at a dinner engagement with the Malaysian diaspora yesterday.

Anwar arrived in Bahrain early yesterday morning for an official visit to the Gulf nation at the invitation of the Crown Prince.

Bahrain is home to 297 Malaysians, including three currently pursuing higher education.

Anwar said the Crown Prince had also indicated his intention to visit Kuala Lumpur this May for the upcoming ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and the ASEAN-GCC+ China Summit, following an invitation extended during their meeting.

“The Crown Prince of Bahrain told me that he is likely to visit Kuala Lumpur in May for the ASEAN-GCC Summit. The GCC region as a whole is a crucial partner for Malaysia and ASEAN.

“Insya-Allah, we will enhance cooperation in all sectors, including education, artificial intelligence (AI), tourism, the economy, investment, finance, Islamic banking, and the halal industry,” he said.