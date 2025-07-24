PLKN 3.0 absenteeism addressed via awareness, not enforcement

KUALA LUMPUR: The Defence Ministry is taking a proactive approach to tackle absenteeism among National Service Training Programme 3.0 (PLKN 3.0) participants, emphasising awareness and engagement rather than enforcement.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari stated that health concerns, academic commitments, and work responsibilities are common reasons cited by absentees, and the ministry is working closely with them to resolve these issues.

Adly explained that PLKN 3.0 is designed to be flexible, allowing participants to join based on their readiness.

“For example, in the second series of PLKN 3.0, some of those who were absent have expressed readiness to take part in the third series. We are adopting an awareness-based approach and working to resolve the related issues,“ he said during a Dewan Rakyat session.

He stressed that enforcement under the National Service Training Act would only be a last resort.

“The approach of using the Act is a last resort. As long as we can still have discussions and raise awareness, I believe that should be our priority,“ Adly added.

To date, two training series have been conducted, involving 560 trainees out of the targeted 1,200 for 2025. The third series, scheduled for September, is expected to include 640 participants.

Separately, Adly addressed a query on employment opportunities for Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) veterans with the Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS), confirming that discussions with the Home Ministry are ongoing. The Defence Ministry aims to involve at least 30 per cent of MAF veterans in the defence industry to support their welfare. - Bernama