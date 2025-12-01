PLKN 3.0: Implemented in three series at two camps

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Service Training Programme (PLKN) 3.0, which began today after it was abolished seven years ago, will be implemented based on voluntary participation in three series at two camps this year.

The Ministry of Defence, in a statement today, stated that the PLKN 3.0 Series 1/2025 is being held at the 515th Territorial Army Regiment Camp here for 45 days starting today until Feb 25.

“The PLKN 3.0 Series 2/2025 will be carried out from May 11 to June 2, while thePLKN 3.0 Series 3/2025 will be from Sept 7 to Oct 21. The training will be conducted at the 515th Territorial Army Regiment Camp and the 505th Territorial Army Regiment Camp in Pekan, Pahang, ” read the statement.

It also said the PLKN 3.0 Series 1/2025 involved the participation of 120 voluntary trainees consisting of 80 men and 40 women aged between 18 and 25 and from various backgrounds, races, religions, education and localities.

According to the ministry, the PLKN 3.0 will use a training module that integrates 70 per cent of Basic Military Training and 30 per cent of Statehood Components.

“For the Basic Military Training module, trainees will be equipped with basic military skills, national security policy, basic well-being of Malaysia MADANI and leadership skills.

“The Statehood Component module will expose trainees to training on elements of identity, patriotism and strengthening unity,“ it said.

It also stated that PLKN 3.0 is a vehicle for the formation of a new generation that has the spirit of patriotism, practices noble values, always cultivates the spirit of unity and instils the spirit of volunteerism.

The PLKN 3.0, it said, is implemented based on five objectives, namely to increase the spirit of patriotism among the young generation; foster and unify young people from various races as well as national integrity and form positive character and practising good values.

Another objective is to instil and fuel the spirit of volunteerism and produce a young generation that is fit, intelligent and confident, it said.