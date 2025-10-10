Plugging leaks, not taxing more: Anwar’s formula for 2026

PETALING JAYA: The government is expected to collect RM343.1 billion in revenue next year, an increase from the RM334.1 billion projected for this year.

According to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, instead of increasing taxes to be imposed to the people, the Madani government chose to improve governance, including subsidy rationalisation, without increasing the burden on the people.

“Through this approach, we have successfully implemented anti-corruption measures, curbed smuggling activities, and dismantled cartel networks.

“Since the introduction of the Madani framework, enforcement agencies such as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM), and Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) have successfully recovered and collected penalties amounting to nearly RM15.5 billion,“ said Anwar during the tabling of 2026 Budget in Parliament, today.

Anwar who is also the Finance Minisrer said that the PDRM had recently dismantled a major organised crime syndicate operating in Penang and Port Klang.

“This is what we mean when we emphasise good governance in administration. Just imagine, in just two years, RM15.5 billion in embezzled and stolen funds has been recovered.

“It cannot be denied that these leakages have been left unaddressed for far too long due to a lack of political will and weak enforcement,“ he added.

This is the first budget under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), forming the primary foundation for implementing the country’s development plans over the next five years.