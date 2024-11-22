PLUS highway lane width reduction does not involve Chinese New Year, Aidilfitiri for 2025, 2026

KULAI: The lane width reduction from Sedenak to Kulai on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) to allow the construction of an additional lane is expected not to involve the Chinese New Year and Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations for 2025 and 2026.

Deputy Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the Phase 1-Package A for the Sedenak-Kulai route is expected to cause lane width to be reduced to 3.5 metres (m) compared to the current 3.65m, which will see the speed limit reduced to 90 kilometres an hour (km/h) from the current 110 km/h, adding that the lane width reduction would cause congestion along the project site.

“For Raya (Aidilfitri and Chinese New Year) next year (2025) it won’t be involved... then for the other Raya (2026), it will be completed for the south-bound direction, so the (width of) 3.65m will be restored,” he told reporters after paying a working visit to the project at the Sedenak toll plaza near here today.

Phase 1, with an allocation of RM525 million, covers 22 kilometres (km) from North Senai to Sedenak and is expected to be completed in January 2028, while Phase 2, with an allocation of RM506 million, from Sedenak to Simpang Renggam covers 17 km and is expected to begin in the second quarter next year, he said.

“Then Phase 3, from Simpang Renggam to Machap, will undergo a value assessment in February 2025,” he said.

The project to build an additional lane from North Yong Peng to North Senai is a government initiative to solve congestion along the South Region PLUS Highway that often occurs at peak periods, especially during public holidays or major celebrations.