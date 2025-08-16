PM Anwar aids Kuantan traders hit by storm with initial relief

KUANTAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended initial aid to eight traders in Kampung Padang impacted by a recent storm.

The assistance was handed over by his political secretary, Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, during a visit to assess the damage.

“After receiving the report, I went there with my team to see for myself the damage and hear the traders’ complaints firsthand,“ said Ahmad Farhan.

He confirmed the aid was coordinated through the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department.

“Alhamdulillah, with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s support, a certain amount of initial aid was able to be channelled,“ he added.

The contribution aims to ease the traders’ financial burden and help them recover.

Ahmad Farhan expressed hope that the aid would enable the traders to restart their businesses.

The initiative reflects the government’s commitment to supporting affected communities. - Bernama