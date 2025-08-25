Higgins try seals Ireland’s 42-14 win over Japan in Women’s Rugby World Cup

EVE HIGGINS scored the decisive try as Ireland launched their Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign with a 42-14 victory over Japan in Northampton on Sunday.

Japan were on the attack and pressing for another try, at 28-14 down, before inside centre Higgins picked off a floating pass and ran the length of the field to score.

Her try left Japan with too much of a mountain to climb in this Pool C clash after Ireland wing Amee-Leigh Costigan’s fifth-minute try had broken the deadlock.

Ireland’s physical superiority was rewarded by a maul try from Neve Jones before Japan, playing well with ball in hand, deservedly got on the scoreboard with a close-range score from Haruka Hirotsu.

But Ireland wings Costigan and Beibhinn Parsons combined expertly for a fine try before Fiona Tuite was the willing recipient of Higgins’ slick footwork in midfield.

Japan’s maul made an impact in the second half, paving the way for a try from flanker Masami Kawamura, before Higgins’ interception put the result beyond doubt.

Ireland replacement Enya Breen added another try late on.

“Games are never perfect,“ Ireland coach Scott Bemand told the BBC.

Bemand, whose side finished a creditable third in this season’s Women’s Six Nations behind champions England and fellow European heavyweights France, added: “Getting off to a fast start was an important part of what we worked on.”

“We were slow out of the blocks in the second half so getting the bonus point before half-time was quite crucial really for a young team, 17 caps average.”

Japan coach Lesley McKenzie, meanwhile, was proud of the way her side stuck to their attacking game.

“They were outstanding,“ she said. “We didn’t get the result that we wanted but we wanted the performance because it was going to captivate people, it was going to engage people and they are going to think what a phenomenal style of rugby these girls play.”

Elsewhere in Pool C, reigning champions New Zealand begin their title defence against Spain later Sunday, with newcomers Brazil, the first South American nation to feature at a Women’s Rugby World Cup, in action against South Africa. – AFP