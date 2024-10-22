PM Anwar and JBIC discuss green energy, digitalisation industry investments

KUALA LUMPUR: The development of green energy, renewable energy, and energy markets, the construction of data centres, as well as investment in the digitalisation industry were among the topics discussed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim with a delegation from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) today.

Anwar, in a Facebook post, said he received a courtesy visit from the JBIC delegation led by JBIC chairman and special adviser to the Japanese government, Tadashi Maeda, at the Parliament Building.

“JBIC has expressed its commitment to enhancing existing investments by attracting more Japanese investors to Malaysia. JBIC is also actively engaging in discussions with several local companies from various industries.

“I emphasised the importance of strengthening friendship and close cooperation between Malaysia and Japan to continue exploring more high-quality investments, ensuring that investment cooperation, particularly in the energy sector, is realised for the benefit of the people,” Anwar said.

Also present at the meeting was the chairman of the Policy Advisory Committee to the Prime Minister, Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican.