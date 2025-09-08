PM Anwar calls for enhanced history education to build youth patriotism

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for enhanced efforts to strengthen historical understanding among young Malaysians to foster greater interest in the nation’s history and build patriotism.

Anwar, who also serves as Finance Minister, emphasised that despite the country’s move toward digitalisation and artificial intelligence, historical aspects must remain prioritised to keep youth on the right track when facing current national challenges.

He stated that developing a national narrative capable of breaking through existing obstacles is crucial for improving historical literacy among younger generations and society.

The Prime Minister made these remarks during his address at the launch, credential presentation, and meeting of the National Historians Council today.

Anwar suggested creating more engaging historical materials through leaflets and pictures to help young people better understand Malaysia’s formation history.

He emphasised that youth should be trained in various disciplines including language, religious culture, and AI while maintaining values based on righteousness.

“History is not just a discipline but knowledge about society and civilization,“ Anwar said, stressing the importance of instilling historical interest among younger generations.

He highlighted that while pursuing technological advancement, the nation must remain rooted in historical foundations that provide moral education based on truth and transparency.

“Civilization is not established with technology alone but with culture and history, and we must establish Malaysian civilization,“ Anwar added.

Regarding the National Historians Council, he explained its role involves engaging in discourse with all parties and advising the government on improving historical literacy.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, Deputy National Unity Minister K Saraswathy, and Public Service Director-General Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz attended the event. – Bernama