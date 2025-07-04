PM Anwar calls for equal Southeast Asia-Europe partnership reset

PARIS: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for a reset in the partnership between Southeast Asia and Europe, emphasising equality in trade and diplomatic relations.

Speaking at Sorbonne University, he highlighted the need for mutual respect and fair engagement amid global uncertainties.

Anwar acknowledged Europe’s advancements in renewable energy, governance, and culture but stressed that Southeast Asia, particularly ASEAN, has also achieved significant progress.

He pointed to ASEAN’s economic integration, intra-regional trade growth, and diplomatic cooperation as key strengths.

The Prime Minister noted that while ASEAN has managed regional tensions effectively, Europe faces challenges following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has disrupted security assumptions and alliances.

He urged Europe to engage with Southeast Asia without condescension or geopolitical containment strategies.

On trade, Anwar emphasised fairness, stating, “We do not ask for indulgence. We ask only that Europe meet us where we are, not where its models presume we ought to be.”

He rejected one-sided regulations that could exclude Southeast Asia unintentionally.

Anwar’s lecture, titled “Southeast Asia and Europe: Recalibrating The Terms of Engagement,“ called for open dialogue to redefine the partnership.

He stressed that cooperation must be based on equity, not hierarchy, to foster long-term stability. - Bernama