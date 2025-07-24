PM Anwar calls for robust public-private synergy to uplift all Malaysians

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today emphasised the need for stronger and more strategic collaboration between the government and the private sector to ensure that the benefits of national development reach all segments of society.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the private sector can play a role by submitting proposals or ideas to assist the government, especially in projects like adopted schools and others.

“I have told the ministers that each ministry must collaborate — don’t give all the answers.

“Make sure that the private sector offers their own views and suggestions. In that way, adjustments can be made,” he said when launching the Malaysia MADANI People’s Wellbeing Initiative (Sejahtera MADANI) here today.

Meanwhile, Anwar suggested that leaders of large companies visit their adopted schools or rural areas under their purview.

“I suggest — you know — the mere presence of a President or CEO, that itself gives so much confidence and hope to the young, because some of you come from relatively poor backgrounds.

“That will be a source of inspiration and hope to these students,” he said.

Anwar also expressed appreciation to corporate entities that have made significant contributions to aid programmes, including efforts related to Gaza, adopted schools and poverty alleviation.

He urged all parties to avoid issues of racism and political hostility, and instead unite in building the nation.

Among the government’s policy successes, he highlighted, is the school toilet refurbishment project, which was criticised by the opposition for its RM1 billion cost — but aimed to repair over 1,200 toilets to ensure the comfort of schoolchildren.

“Although it was ridiculed by the opposition... we spent nearly RM1 billion to repair 1,200 toilets. Just imagine the condition of our children’s and grandchildren’s school toilets otherwise,” he said, adding that the Adopted School Programme has now expanded to 1,000 schools, including Chinese and Tamil national-type schools.

The MADANI Adopted School Programme, initiated by Anwar, aims to bridge educational gaps, with the corporate sector playing a greater role in national development, particularly in the field of education.