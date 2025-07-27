Russia launches direct flights to North Korea amid closer ties

MOSCOW: Russia initiated direct commercial flights to North Korea on Sunday, marking a significant step in deepening relations between the two nations.

The first flight, operated by Nordwind Airlines, departed Moscow for Pyongyang, with tickets priced at 45,000 rubles (\$570).

The route will operate once a month, according to Russia’s transport ministry.

Nordwind Airlines, previously focused on European holiday destinations before EU sanctions, now facilitates this strategic air link.

The return flight from Pyongyang to Moscow is scheduled for Tuesday, as reported by Russia’s state news agency TASS.

The resumption of direct flights follows the restoration of train links on June 17, which had been suspended since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The move underscores growing cooperation, including military collaboration, with North Korea supplying troops and weapons for Russia’s operations in Ukraine.

Last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a mutual defence pact during Putin’s visit to Pyongyang.

In April, North Korea confirmed deploying soldiers to Ukraine’s frontline alongside Russian forces. – AFP