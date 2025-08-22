PM Anwar calls for thorough probe into RMAF F/A-18D Hornet incident

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the accident involving the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) F/A-18D Hornet fighter jet last night.

In a post on X today, he also urged the authorities to ensure that all necessary safety measures are implemented.

Anwar expressed his sympathy for the RMAF pilot and co-pilot involved in the incident, offering prayers for their swift recovery and the smooth facilitation of their treatment.

The two RMAF personnel involved in the incident on the runway of Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Airport (Kuantan Air Base) at 9.05 pm last night have been reported safe and were taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for further examination. - Bernama