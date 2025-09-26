PM Anwar calls for unified KPKM agency efforts to aid farmers

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants cooperation between agencies under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) to be strengthened to ensure that the problems faced by farmers and fishermen are addressed and resolved effectively.

He said the problems plaguing these groups cannot be addressed by one agency alone, but rather require an integrated approach that encompasses various parties.

“The solution to farmers’ problems, for example, does not only lie with the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA), but it could involve the Department of Agriculture, the LPP (Farmers’ Organisation Authority), and any other bodies or agencies that can coordinate.

“What FAMA and the KPKM are doing is important because when prices or agricultural produce are guaranteed, we can insist on increasing production.”

Anwar said this at the 40th National Farmers’ Market anniversary and the launch of Putrajaya Farmers’ Market at Precinct 4, here today.

In his speech, Anwar also called on KPKM and its agencies to always think outside the box and explore innovative methods to boost agricultural production and marketing.

Citing examples, the Prime Minister pointed to the onion cultivation initiative aimed at meeting local demand and the growing success of durian exports, which now generate billions of ringgit in revenue.

“That’s why I say, always explore new methods. Today, we’re focusing specifically on marketing. If we’re serious about helping farmers and small-scale fishermen, the first step is to increase their output and ensure fair prices. This is where FAMA plays a critical role, to take whatever steps necessary,” he said.

Anwar also encouraged Malaysians to make use of available land at their homes for small-scale farming as a way to reduce household expenses and reliance on commercial produce. The government, he said, is ready to support these efforts through the provision of seeds, technical guidance, and training.

“But the initiative must start with the people,” he stressed, sharing that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he personally grew pineapples, bananas, papayas, and vegetables at his residences in Segambut and Sungai Long.

Commenting on today’s anniversary celebration, the Prime Minister said the concept of farmers’ markets was created when he was the Minister of Agriculture, following the problems faced by farmers at the time who had to deal with middlemen, resulting in the sales not being worth it.

He said, in those days, agricultural products brought by the farmers were always sold out because the prices were cheaper as the transportation costs were borne by FAMA, the sale location was provided by the Ministry of Agriculture, and the buyers were staff at Wisma Tani in Kuala Lumpur.

Anwar said after that, farmers’ markets began to be expanded to other locations and to date, they have been established in 229 locations nationwide with the participation of 5,618 entrepreneurs.

“Alhamdulillah for that beginning, I want to prove that it can be done, not just in theory. When we ourselves work on it, and see everyone, from the farmers, the FAMA officers, the buyers at Wisma Tani, are incredibly happy, it was worth it,” he added. – Bernama