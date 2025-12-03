KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on all Malaysians to join hands to become agents of unity and assist the MADANI Government in its efforts to unite all Malaysians of different religions, races and ethnicities.

The Prime Minister’s Senior Press Secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah said the message was conveyed by the Prime Minister during the Iftar with Media Practitioners event in Angkasapuri on Tuesday.

He said at the event, the Prime Minister also met with the Era FM presenters who were recently involved in a controversial video that mocked a religious festival and advised them to always bring the message of unity in their daily tasks.

“The PM’s advice (about being the agents of unity) is not only directed to them but also to all parties.

“The Prime Minister also hoped that Malaysians of different races can put this behind and move forward in ensuring peace and harmony in the country with the respecting each other,” he said in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) daily briefing which was broadcast live on Anwar Ibrahim and PMO Malaysia’s Facebook pages today.

Tunku Nashrul also conveyed the Prime Minister’s appreciation to those who eliminate any negative elements or attempts to further complicate the situation.

On the difference in punishment and compound imposed on the same issue, Tunku Nashrul said the Prime Minister had asked the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to clarify the matter again.

“The Prime Minister would like to emphasise that all parties need to understand the changes in acts and laws that have been approved previously, even the difference in punishment and compound imposed.

“Any incorrect perception or sharing of information on this matter will only create unhealthy perceptions when we are all required to continue to sow the seeds of harmony and well-being in society,” he said.