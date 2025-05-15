KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to the historic Hotel Metropol in Moscow offered a moment of rich cultural reflection as he engaged warmly with hotel staff and expressed admiration for the landmark’s historical and literary legacy.

During a light-hearted and engaging exchange with the hotel staff captured by Bernama, Anwar was clearly fascinated by the hotel’s legacy and spirit.

“Why didn’t you invite me here earlier?” Anwar joked, drawing laughter from the hotel staff. He then quipped upon hearing the names of literary legends attached to some of the suites.

“Why did you give the room for Leo Tolstoy and Anton Chekhov? But they were not here, never here,” Anwar said knowingly.

Anwar’s knowledge of Russian history was evident when he quickly mentioned that Vladimir Lenin stayed at the hotel before and was confirmed by the staff adding that Lenin had met workers in some of the original suites, many of which have been preserved in their authentic forms.

The hotel staff, keen to share the hotel’s historical past, offered Anwar a commemorative book detailing its legacy, a gesture the Prime Minister graciously accepted.

Earlier, Anwar chaired a high-level roundtable with top Russian business leaders at the hotel, in a move to expand Malaysia’s trade footprint and unlock new strategic collaborations across critical sectors.

The Metropol, which celebrates its 120th anniversary this year, is a grand symbol of Russia’s architectural and cultural heritage. Opened in 1905, it was the first hotel in Moscow to feature modern amenities such as electricity, elevators and hot running water.

Visibly moved by the hotel’s literary and historical resonance, Anwar said he is tempted by history, culture, and the literary works. A known bibliophile and supporter of the arts, Anwar has consistently emphasised the importance of preserving cultural heritage.

Later Anwar mentioned the brief exchange in his official Facebook page, describing Metropol as “a legendary landmark in Moscow that has stood witness to momentous events since the Tsarist era and has hosted some of the world’s most prominent figures”.

“I was struck by how proudly Russia’s literary heritage is preserved here. With rooms named after Tolstoy, Turgenev and Chekhov, and their portraits adorning the walls, the Metropol reminds us that material progress must always be anchored in spirit, culture, and humanity.”

Beyond the cultural appreciation, the Prime Minister took the opportunity to discuss potential avenues for expanding sustainable trade and investment ties between Malaysia and Russia.

Discussions centred on unlocking new pathways for enterprise, innovation and inclusive growth.