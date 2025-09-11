KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has strongly condemned the attack on Dang Wangi Police Chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman, describing it as a despicable act.

In a Facebook statement, Anwar emphasised that while his administration respects peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, these rights must be exercised responsibly within legal boundaries.

“The attack that caused injury to a public servant, the Dang Wangi Police Chief, by irresponsible and self-interested parties, is a despicable act and must be condemned,“ he stated.

Anwar confirmed he has urged authorities to launch an immediate investigation and promptly arrest those responsible for the assault.

Sulizmie sustained a head injury from a rock thrown by an unidentified individual during a court-ordered electricity disconnection operation in Kampung Sungai Baru.

The operation formed part of enforcement procedures related to the demolition of structures in the area.

Police personnel had instructed gathered residents to disperse, but some reportedly refused compliance and provoked officers, escalating tensions.

Anwar stressed that peaceful gatherings should not be misused for narrow political interests that could cause social unrest.

He added that society must not tolerate incitement, hatred, or disinformation-fuelled violence. – Bernama