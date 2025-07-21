PM Anwar confirms Chief Justice appointment followed proper procedure

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has dismissed allegations that the recent Chief Justice appointment was altered last minute, stressing that the candidate’s name was submitted and approved by the King well in advance.

He labelled such claims as baseless attempts to politicise the judiciary.

Anwar explained that the appointment process strictly adhered to constitutional provisions under Article 122B of the Federal Constitution.

“The proposed appointment required the Prime Minister’s recommendation, the King’s consent, and consultation with the Conference of Rulers,“ he said during a meeting with Prime Minister’s Department staff.

The Prime Minister revealed that candidate names, including for the Court of Appeal and High Court judges, were submitted earlier but finalised only after the Conference of Rulers convened on July 15 and 16.

“Everything followed due process. No one can bypass the Conference of Rulers or the King’s approval,“ he added.

Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh was officially named the 17th Chief Justice, with his swearing-in set for July 28.

The appointment was confirmed by the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court, citing compliance with constitutional procedures.

Other judicial appointments include Federal Court Judge Datuk Abu Bakar Jais as President of the Court of Appeal and Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Azizah Nawawi as the new Chief Justice of Sabah and Sarawak.

Anwar urged civil servants to familiarise themselves with judicial protocols and avoid being swayed by political narratives.

“Understand the process before forming opinions. The appointment followed established methods, and Alhamdulillah, it concluded smoothly,“ he said. - Bernama