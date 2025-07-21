Johor proposes earlier bus operations at BSI to ease morning congestion

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government has proposed an earlier start to bus operations at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) to alleviate morning congestion.

State Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the current operating time of 5 am to 5.30 am could be moved to 4.30 am.

He also suggested increasing the frequency of bus trips due to rising passenger numbers.

According to the Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM), bus service users have increased by 1,000 to 3,000 passengers monthly.

However, the proposal requires approval from Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA), as the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) there only starts at 5.35 am.

“The suggestion to add more trips will also be discussed with operators, as it involves costs and operational adjustments,“ Mohamad Fazli said in a Facebook post.

Earlier today, he visited BSI with LTA representatives and bus operators to observe operations.

Long queues were seen as commuters waited for buses.

Operators present included Handal Indah Sdn Bhd, SBS Transit Ltd, SMRT Buses Ltd, and others.

“Handal Indah already provides 24-hour services with 30-minute intervals during off-peak hours and nearly 150 trips during peak hours,“ he added.

The LTA will review the proposal and announce a decision soon. – Bernama