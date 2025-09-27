PM Anwar credits good governance for lower petrol price promise

SANDAKAN: The implementation of the RON95 petrol price subsidy at RM1.99 for Malaysians is the result of good administrative governance and the cleanup of financial leakages in the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar stated that the effort to lower the petrol price for the people’s benefit has been a promise of PKR and Pakatan Harapan since the past, and it will be realised through the BUDI MADANI RON95 (BUDI95) programme.

He said this effort could be implemented due to the MADANI Government’s determination to ensure the country is governed transparently, with sound national financial management practices, and by eradicating corruption.

“This has been our promise since the past. But it has taken us time (to realise) because the national debt was too high, corruption was rampant, and the leakages and loss of money were too significant.

“That is why I, along with my colleagues in the Cabinet and leadership, have decided to clear the mess. Our country can actually be rich, but only if we have a clean and honest attitude. Otherwise, we will not prosper,” he said.

Anwar, who is also the PKR President, said this in his speech at the Public Rally and Keadilan Gathering held in conjunction with the 27th Year of Reformasi at Dewan Yu Yuan here tonight.

Also present were Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, PKR Secretary-General Fuziah Salleh, and Chairman of the Sabah PKR State Leadership Council Datuk Mustapha Sakmud.

Last Monday, Anwar announced the implementation of the RON95 petrol price at RM1.99 compared to RM2.05 per litre, starting this September 30 for locals, regardless of income level, through BUDI95.

Under the programme, police and army personnel will start enjoying the RON95 price of RM1.99 per litre tomorrow (Saturday), while recipients of the Rahmah Cash Contribution (STR) will begin on Sunday, before being expanded to all Malaysians on September 30.

Anwar stated that no country, including petrol-producing nations, has lowered prices for their people, but Malaysia has taken the courageous step to lower the petrol price for the rakyat (people) to enjoy.

“Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s largest petrol producers, has a price of RM2.60 per litre, but Malaysia is offering RM1.99 per litre for citizens. For foreigners, we are maintaining the price at RM2.60.

“This is the best effort we can make for the people as a whole,” he said.

He said that through BUDI95, the government is expected to save between RM2 billion and RM3 billion, and the savings will be channeled back to the people through various other aid programmes.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said the 2026 Budget, which will be presented next month, will outline more aid and initiatives for the people to benefit from. - Bernama