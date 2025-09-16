PM Anwar departs Doha after condemning Israeli attacks at summit

DOHA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim departed for Malaysia on Monday after attending the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Qatar.

The special aircraft carrying the Prime Minister and his delegation took off from Hamad International Airport at 8.10 pm local time.

Anwar is scheduled to land at Penang International Airport on Tuesday morning before attending Malaysia Day 2025 celebrations in Butterworth.

He delivered Malaysia’s national statement at the summit, urging severe punitive action against Israel while condemning its latest airstrikes on Doha.

The Prime Minister strongly denounced the ongoing genocide in Gaza and called for safe passage for humanitarian aid carried by the Global Sumud Flotilla.

Anwar’s delegation included Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Deputy Minister Dr Zulkifli Hasan.

He attended the summit at the invitation of the Emir of Qatar following recent Israeli attacks on the country.

Key leaders from Islamic nations attended, including Turkiye’s President Erdogan and Palestine’s President Abbas.

International media reported the emergency summit discussed Zionist attacks on Doha on September 9.

The attack involved approximately 15 Zionist fighter jets and killed six people including a Qatari security officer. – Bernama