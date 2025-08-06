PM Anwar discusses air force modernisation with RMAF chief

KUALA LUMPUR: The modernisation of military strategic assets was a key topic during a meeting between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Air Force chief General Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris.

The discussion took place during a courtesy call by Muhamad Norazlan at Perdana Putra.

Anwar emphasised the need to enhance Malaysia’s air defence readiness amid evolving security challenges.

“The MADANI government will continue to pay attention and support efforts to strengthen security and defend the sovereignty of our beloved country,“ Anwar stated in a Facebook post.

He also expressed confidence in the Royal Malaysian Air Force’s ability to remain a respected regional force under Muhamad Norazlan’s leadership.

Muhamad Norazlan was appointed as the 21st Air Force chief, succeeding Gen Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan, who retired on June 26. – Bernama