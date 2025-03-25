PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his appreciation for frontline personnel serving at the Putrajaya District Police Headquarters (IPD) by extending Aidilfitri contributions to 250 personnel there today.

A total of RM50,000 was donated and handed over by the Finance Minister’s political secretary Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim, as a token of the Prime Minister’s gratitude for the frontline personnel’s dedication to maintaining peace and security at all times.

“I believe the Prime Minister agreed to this contribution to recognise and appreciate the hard work and dedication of these frontline personnel.

“Today, RM50,000 from the Prime Minister’s special allocation was distributed to 250 recipients,” he told reporters after presenting the contribution at the Kasih MADANI Aidilfitri donation and iftar (breaking of fast) event at IPD Putrajaya.

Sharing the Prime Minister’s message to the personnel, Muhammad Kamil said Anwar acknowledged their invaluable service, as they prioritise their duties tirelessly without complaint.

Meanwhile, Putrajaya police chief, Assistant Commissioner Aidi Sham Mohamed, said the contribution would help ease the burden of Putrajaya IPD personnel as they prepare for the upcoming Aidilfitri celebrations.

“I sincerely thank those involved for this donation, which holds great significance and helps lessen the financial strain, especially for recipients with families,” he said.

Aidi Sham also expressed hope that the iftar event would strengthen the relationship between the Putrajaya IPD fraternity and the Prime Minister’s Office.

“We are honoured to host this meaningful programme,” he added.