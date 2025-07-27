  1. Local

PM Anwar flags off 2025 KMJG convoy in Muar for National Month

theSun Local
  • 2025-07-27 03:13 PM
Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim flagging off participants during the departure of the Jalur Gemilang flag-flying convoy after the National Month 2025 Launching Ceremony at Dataran Tanjung Emas today. - Bernama picPrime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim flagging off participants during the departure of the Jalur Gemilang flag-flying convoy after the National Month 2025 Launching Ceremony at Dataran Tanjung Emas today. - Bernama pic

MUAR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officially flagged off the 2025 Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang (KMJG) convoy at Dataran Tanjung Emas, marking the beginning of National Month celebrations. The event showcased nationwide unity, with participation from fishermen, security forces, and motorsport enthusiasts.

A total of 59 fishing boats sailed along the Muar river, proudly displaying the Jalur Gemilang.

Government vessels from the Department of Marine, MMEA, and Marine Police also joined, reinforcing coastal community involvement. On land, 88 vehicles carried 133 participants from agencies like JAPEN, PDRM, and Pos Malaysia.

The convoy will travel through 88 checkpoints nationwide, covering Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan before culminating at Dataran Putrajaya on August 31. Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi attended the launch.

The event also featured the Kita MADANI Carnival, offering cultural performances, heritage displays, and entrepreneur booths to engage the public. - Bernama