PM Anwar Ibrahim criticises elite groups for undermining Bahasa Melayu

IPOH: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim criticised certain elite groups for their obsession with the English language, which has led them to underestimate the importance of Bahasa Melayu, the country’s national language.

He said the belief that success and intelligence can only be achieved through mastery of English is misguided.

“I do not advocate reducing the importance of English, but I also reject any phobia towards our own language.

“I want to remind those overly fixated on the English language that while they may have grown up in London, they live in Malaysia and must represent the hopes and aspirations of the Malaysian people as a whole,“ he said during the launch of National Language Month 2024 at the Ipoh Convention Centre here today.

Also present were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka director-general Dr. Hazami Jahari.

National Laureates Datuk Zurinah Hassan and Datuk Rahman Shaari were also in attendance.

Anwar added that the various ethnic groups in the country should set aside their disputes over language and strengthen their commitment to empower Bahasa Melayu.

“When this is achieved, it will be easier for us to focus on enhancing English, Chinese, Tamil and other languages,” he said.

He further added that a nation’s economic empowerment must go hand in hand with the empowerment of its culture and civilisation, including language, arts and literature.

He said the MADANI government under his leadership will remain dedicated to elevating Bahasa Melayu while ensuring other languages are not marginalised.

“It has been claimed that the MADANI government marginalises the Malay language. Where exactly is this marginalisation? We are prioritising the Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) and education. Compared to previous years, it is evident that more funding and support are now being allocated,” he said.

During the ceremony, Anwar presented the Language Icon Award to three recipients: folk singers Roslan Madun and Hazwan Haziq Rosebi as well as TV host Ahmad Fedtri Yahya.

He also presented the Scientific Work Prize to two recipients: Prof Shamsul Bahari Abdul Razak for his book Kelulutologi: Merungkai Misteri Kelulut Alam dan Kehidupan Manusia and Dr Nafishah Mat Rabi for her work Rawatan Alternatif Untuk Kanak-Kanak Autistik.

All recipients received a cash prize and a certificate of appreciation.