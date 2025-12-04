PM Anwar joins Kelantan folks at Aidilfitri MADANI do in Bachok

BACHOK: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived at Pantai Irama here today to join the joyous Kelantan state-level Aidilfitri MADANI 2025 celebration.

The prime minister, accompanied by Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud, arrived at 10.45 am and was greeted by Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad as well as Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan.

Also present were Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Public Service director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

Anwar then spent some time mingling with visitors to the event.

Among the delicious food served were nasi kak wok, nasi tumpang, kambing golek, satay, lemang, ketupat, traditional Kelantan pastries and many other iconic East Coast dishes.

The celebration was further enlivened by special performances from local artistes and dikir barat icons, including the likes of Irfan Mutiara Biru, Adik Ryan and Sirat Maharaja, adding vibrant rhythms of Kelantan’s cultural heritage to the event.