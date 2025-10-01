PM Anwar launches Keep Malaysia Clean initiative to foster integrity nationwide

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim launched the Keep Malaysia Clean initiative as a strategic platform to mobilise society in building a civic-minded culture that rejects corruption.

The new initiative aims to restore Malaysia’s image as a nation of integrity and dignity through comprehensive societal engagement from preschool to the workforce.

“Keep Malaysia Clean with MACC. That is profound, effective, courageous to bring back the esteemed image of Malaysia as a great nation,“ Anwar said during his speech at the 58th anniversary of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

The launch ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

KMC serves as a national blueprint developed by MACC in collaboration with the Consultation and Corruption Prevention Panel led by chairman Datin Yasmin Ahmad Merican.

The initiative aligns with the nation’s aspiration to foster integrity, transparency and accountability through three main pillars: Noble Values, Noble Society and Noble Environment.

It represents a call for Malaysians to uphold integrity in daily decisions, choose the right path and preserve Malaysia’s values-based foundation for future generations.

Yasmin clarified that KMC complements existing local and international anti-corruption initiatives rather than introducing a completely new approach.

“The programme will be implemented in phases covering Awareness, Action and Sustainability, designed to encourage participation from all levels of society,“ she stated.

Progress will be independently monitored by PPPR with transparent annual reporting on participation levels, impact and outcomes achieved.

PPPR emphasised that success will be measured through active participation, shared community ownership and long-term change toward building a national integrity culture.

This collective effort is expected to positively impact Malaysia’s standing in the Corruption Perceptions Index, which currently remains at the mid-level of global trust rankings. – Bernama