RM6.2 million collected from firms with highest outstanding summonses

BANGI: Twenty-eight companies identified by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) as having the highest number of unpaid summonses have settled 34,371 fines totalling RM6.2 million.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli confirmed the payments, noting that 11 commercial goods firms and 17 bus operators responded after Transport Minister Anthony Loke granted a two-week grace period starting June 25.

“We assist by providing updated records and facilitating immediate settlements. All companies involved showed willingness to resolve their outstanding fines,” he said during a press conference at the 2025 JPJ Family Day event held at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s sports centre.

While acknowledging the cooperation of these firms, Aedy Fadly highlighted that some companies have yet to settle their summonses.

JPJ has extended a one-month grace period from July 9 for remaining offenders.

“Failure to comply will result in vehicle blacklisting. Some have already been blacklisted due to non-response,” he added.

Commercial goods and bus operators also qualify for the RM150 compound rate under the Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS).

“This offer, extended until December 31, covers AWAS summonses from October 2018 onwards, as well as Notice 114 and Notice 115 issued since 2023,” he explained. – Bernama