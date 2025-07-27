Security personnel praised for professionalism during KL rally

KULIM: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail praised security personnel for their professionalism during yesterday’s opposition-led rally in Kuala Lumpur, which saw around 18,000 participants.

He confirmed no complaints were lodged, reinforcing the government’s commitment to peaceful assembly under the Federal Constitution.

Speaking after the RELA anniversary event at Dataran Kulim, Saifuddin Nasution said the opposition must now decide whether to continue protests or focus on policy alternatives.

“They can rally weekly or propose better solutions for public evaluation,“ he stated. – Bernama