PM Anwar launches Sentuhan MADANI Kiosk initiative

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today launched the first Sentuhan MADANI Kiosk at Alamanda shopping mall, which is the government’s latest initiative to facilitate access to its services.

Over 90 services offered by the Road Transport Department, Pos Malaysia, Companies Commission of Malaysia, Tenaga Nasional Bhd, Employees’ Provident Fund, and MyDigital ID can be accessed through six digital kiosks placed at the mall.

Also present were Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

The Sentuhan MADANI Kiosk is an initiative under Budget 2025, conceived by Anwar, to improve public services and address the current needs of the people through digital kiosks from various agencies located in high-traffic areas, such as shopping malls, with extended operating hours.

Meanwhile, Fahmi called on corporate entities to support the initiative by providing sites to set up such kiosks on their premises.

“I was informed that the (set up) cost is not too high with the cooperation of various parties. We believe locations such as shopping centres and other high-traffic areas are indeed suitable for installation,” he told reporters.

According to Fahmi, the second Sentuhan MADANI Kiosk will be placed at KL Sentral at the end of February.