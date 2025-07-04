PM Anwar meets Muslim leaders in Paris to strengthen ties

PARIS: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim met with members of the Muslim community in France, led by the Rector of the Grand Mosque of Paris, Chems-eddine Mohamed Hafiz.

The meeting took place during his two-day official visit to France, aimed at fostering stronger ties between Malaysia and Islamic institutions in the country.

Anwar highlighted the importance of collaboration in education, the halal industry, and interfaith dialogue.

He also emphasised the promotion of universal values such as peace, tolerance, and justice.

As a symbol of goodwill, he presented a special edition of the Quran along with 10 French-translated copies.

“After the meeting, my delegation and I also performed Friday prayers with the Muslim community here,” he said.

The session reinforced Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening cultural and religious cooperation with France. - Bernama