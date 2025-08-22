PM Anwar orders MINDEF review after defence intelligence officers detained

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) to review the aspects of national security so they aren’t compromised, following the recent detention of Malaysian Defence Intelligence Organisation (MDIO) members in the southern part of the country.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the spokesperson for the MADANI Government, said the issue was raised by the Prime Minister during today’s Cabinet meeting.

The Prime Minister also expressed concern over national security following the arrests made by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“It’s understood that two of those arrested are MDIO officers. The Prime Minister expressed concern over the security implications that might arise and asked MINDEF to provide a full report to the Cabinet after the MACC investigation,“ he said at a weekly press conference today.

On August 13, the MACC arrested 10 individuals, including three officers and two former senior military officers, who are believed to be involved in a smuggling syndicate in the southern part of the country.

Fahmi said the Prime Minister also emphasised that the MACC investigation must continue without interference before the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) conducts its own internal investigation.

In other news, Fahmi said the Prime Minister has asked Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin to provide feedback and the latest status of the investigation into the crash involving a Royal Malaysian Air Force F/A-18D Hornet fighter jet at Kuantan Air Base last night.

“The Defence Minister has informed us that, thankfully, both pilots are safe, and an investigation will be carried out. The investigation will be presented to the Cabinet once it is completed,“ he said. - Bernama