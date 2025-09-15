PM Anwar prioritises immediate aid for Sabah disaster victims, approves RM10 million

DOHA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has declared the government’s top priority as ensuring swift delivery of initial aid to flood and landslide victims in Sabah.

He confirmed that the National Disaster Management Agency, state government and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Dr Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi are closely monitoring the situation on the ground.

Anwar has instructed full mobilisation of Federal Government machinery to support Sabah’s state and district authorities in handling the disaster response.

He expressed deepest concern and sorrow for victims who lost their lives and families affected by property destruction and damaged public facilities.

The Prime Minister emphasised that early action must be expedited, particularly involving public facilities like minor roads, schools and health clinics.

Anwar extended his condolences to families of victims who perished in the disaster during his statement before attending the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit.

Nine people were reported killed in two separate landslides in Kampung Cenderakasih, Kota Kinabalu and Kampung Mook, Papar following continuous heavy rainfall.

A total of 863 people from 220 families have been relocated to temporary relief centres across four flood-affected districts in Sabah.

The affected districts include Penampang, Beaufort, Membakut and Tawau, with relocations continuing through the evening.

Anwar approved an immediate allocation of RM10 million through NADMA to assist flood victims throughout the state.

This RM10 million allocation is in addition to the RM11 million already channelled through the state government for urgent repairs of essential facilities. – Bernama