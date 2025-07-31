13MP reflects government’s commitment to MADANI Economy goals

KUALA LUMPUR: The 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, demonstrates the government’s dedication to advancing the MADANI Economy framework, aiming to elevate living standards and reshape the nation’s economic landscape.

In a statement, the MADANI Backbenchers Club (BBC) highlighted that the 13MP builds upon recent policy foundations, charting a development course anchored in social equity and economic resilience.

“The MADANI Government’s data-driven policy formulation, evident in the 13MP, marks a pivotal shift toward transparent and accountable governance,“ the statement noted.

Titled “Redesigning Development,“ the plan focuses on three key pillars for 2026–2030: sustainable high-income growth, inclusive quality of life, and environmental sustainability. The BBC also praised efforts to bridge urban-rural gaps, ensuring equitable development benefits across all communities.

As a government supporter in Parliament, the BBC pledged active oversight to ensure the 13MP stays aligned with its objectives.

“Under the Prime Minister’s leadership, Malaysia is poised to achieve high-income status by 2030 while fostering a society rooted in shared prosperity,“ it added. - Bernama