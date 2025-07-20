PM Anwar revisits childhood home in Cherok Tok Kun

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim took a brief but poignant detour during his official duties in Penang, yesterday to visit his childhood home in Cherok Tok Kun, Bukit Mertajam.

The modest wooden house, where he grew up, holds deep sentimental value for the nation’s leader.

For Anwar, the house is more than just a structure. It represents the foundation of his life journey, filled with love, sacrifice, and dreams that shaped his leadership today.

“This house was small and simple, but it was where love flourished,“ he wrote in a heartfelt Facebook post, which garnered over 18,000 likes and 600 shares by 11.30am.

He recalled growing up there with his siblings, playing freely, laughing, and crying together while witnessing their parents’ relentless efforts to secure a better future for the family.

“Every corner of this house holds a thousand stories, its floors bearing witness to small steps that have carried me this far,“ Anwar shared.

The visit also allowed him to embrace and catch up with his brothers, Idrus and Marzuki, rekindling cherished memories.

“There’s a longing fulfilled, memories that bloom again,“ he wrote emotionally. To me, Cherok Tok Kun remains the base of my roots, no matter how high I have soared.

The humble home symbolises the core of his struggles today—justice, dignity, and love for the rakyat.

“This is where I began—Cherok Tok Kun, Bukit Mertajam. Every return reminds me that everything I fight for today started here, with this family, with this sacred love that never fades,“ he added.